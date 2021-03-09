GREGORY ALAN QUEEN of West Hamlin, W.Va., went home to the Heavenly Father, Friday, March 5, 2021, at the age of 60. He was born February 16, 1961, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Dorisa Freeman Queen and the late Bobby Gene Queen. Greg was a drywall finisher and member of the IUPAT Local #970 in Charleston, W.Va. He also was a member of the Center Point Baptist Church. In addition to his mother, Gregory is survived by his wife, Tammie McNeely Queen; his son, Gregory Queen II (Sabrina Bowen); his daughter, Sarah Queen; and grandsons, Brayden Queen and Oliver Queen; granddaughters, Kallina Webb, Lacey and Lily Stowers; stepgrandson, Jayson Salmons; stepgranddaughter, Evelyn Salmons; a sister, Gwendolyn Queen; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends too numerous to mention. Special thanks to Eddie Slone for all the help he provided Greg and Tammie over the years. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with visitation two hours prior to services. Burial will follow in Mountain Home Cemetery in Kiahsville, W.Va. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
