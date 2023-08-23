The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Gregory Allen Sr. Sowards
GREGORY ALLEN SOWARDS SR., 61 of Culloden, W.Va., passed away on August 20, 2023, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Greg was born on August 18, 1962, in Man, W.Va., to the late Fred P. and Katherine V. Fletcher Sowards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lisa; daughter Kathy Jo Walker; grandson Hunter Walker; brother Paul Sowards and sister Phyllis Ronk. He was formerly employed with MPW Industrial Cleaning and lastly with his family at Fast and Dependable Services, he was also a member of Hometown Independent Church. Greg is survived by his son and daughter in-law Gregory A. and Christy Sowards Jr.; his grandchildren Hayley Walker, Mikie, Lindsey, Xander and Troy Sowards, all of Culloden, W.Va.; his sisters Alma Cart and Gail and Philip Scott, both of Culloden, W.Va.; brothers Steve and Teri Sowards of Milton, W.Va., Fred and Sandy Sowards and Henry and Israel Umburger, both of Culloden, W.Va.; son in-law Todd Walker; mother in-law Diana Persinger; brother in-law Shawn and Joy Persinger; several nieces and nephews and other family members. As well as his pride and joy, his dogs Annie and Zoey. Funeral service for Greg will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with Pastor Darren Persinger officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Friends may visit the family from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Anyone wishing to leave an online memory may do so by visiting Greg's tribute page at www.chapmanfuneralhomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Sowards family again.

