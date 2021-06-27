GREGORY DONALD CHANEY, M.D., 56, of Hurricane, W.Va., went to his heavenly home on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was a graduate of Hurricane High School and a graduate of Marshall Medical School. He had a private practice for 25 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald F. Chaney. Surviving family members include his mother, Barbara S. Chaney; sister, Kimberly S. Chaney; wife, Susan R. Chaney; daughter, Jordan C. Chaney; son, Gregory C. Chaney; stepdaughter, Ashley N. Wade; grandchildren, McKinley R. Chaney, Maxwell C. Chaney, Madilyn F., Chaney and Landyn A Wade; and special uncle and aunt, Arthur and Joyce Chaney. Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is assisting the family.

