GREGORY EUGENE SHEPHERD, 75, of Marietta, Okla., was born on April 19, 1948, in Barboursville, W.Va., to Donald Eugene and Beatrice Louise Nash Shepherd. He passed from this life on Friday, September 8, 2023, in Marietta.
Greg graduated from Barboursville High School and served with the United States Navy during Vietnam. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his grandkids.
He married the former Phyllis Christine Eubanks in Barboursville, and she preceded him in death on June 14, 2022. Greg was also preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish Greg's memory are his children, Greg Shepherd Jr. and wife Stacy of Barboursville, and Christy Dawn Shepherd of Huntington, W.Va.; six grandchildren; and a brother, Randy Shepherd and wife Judy of Burneyville, Okla.
Cremation services are under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Marietta.
