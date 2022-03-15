GREGORY GARY FALVO, 61, of Huntington, died March 7 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a retired professor. Funeral Liturgy will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial will be Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, North Versailles, Pa. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. www.regerfh.com
