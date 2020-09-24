GREGORY KENTON NORRIS, of Huntington, West Virginia, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was a gentle soul who cared for and nurtured all living things. Although he was not a victim of COVID-19, Greg studied to be a Contact Tracer and would want us to do as he did by encouraging everyone to care for each other through wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and avoiding large gatherings. Greg was born in Huntington on August 4, 1954, to Donald Lee Norris and Wanda Marlene Haner Norris. He was the oldest of five brothers. He graduated from Vinson High School in 1972, where he was a band member playing trumpet and French horn. From an early age, he worked many jobs to help support his family, including delivering newspapers, busing tables, and assembling bicycles, tools and other items at department stores. Greg earned his Bachelor of Arts in English and Psychology at Marshall University, while also earning enough credits for a degree in Classical Languages. He continued his post-graduate studies at Marshall. He worked multiple jobs to pay for his education, including teaching remedial English at Marshall as a graduate assistant and working at CONTACT and Boggs Roofing Company, rather than taking out student loans. He was self-made. His career path was as varied as his interests. He worked as a mental health counselor and licensed social worker, including working at Pathways Inc. in Ashland, Kentucky, and Prestera Mental Health Services in Huntington. He served as the Executive Director for East River Mountain Area Helpline in Bluefield, West Virginia, before becoming the Membership Director for WPBY-TV in Huntington. He left WPBY to assume the Executive Directorship of Camp Fire Boys and Girls. In 1995, after working for others for many years, Greg indulged his passion for wood working and opened Huntington Hall of Frames, which he operated up to his death. Accustomed to working multiple jobs and serving others, while running Hall of Frames, Greg also taught for five years for the Cabell County Board of Education as a GED Preparation Instructor, focusing on reading language arts, math and computer skills. Through Hall of Frames, he frequently gave his time and talents to nonprofits, providing free framing or donating art. For customers, he often discounted the cost of his labor and the time he spent solving their restoration or preservation problems. He strived always to help. Greg was a civic leader. He was a member of the Huntington Downtown Lions Club, serving as its President in 1994. He was a member of the Downtown Neighborhood Association, serving as its President from 2004 to 2006. He was a member of the Tri-State Literacy Council Board of Directors, Developmental Therapy Center Board of Directors, the C-K Rotary Club and the KYOWVA Genealogical and Historical Society. He was both a Red Cross and CASA volunteer. Additionally, Greg was active for many years in the Professional Picture Framers Association, serving as a moderator for over ten years on PPFA’s online forum, the Framer’s Corner; as an editor for the PPFA newsletter; as well as President of the PPFA Tri-State Chapter and President of the PPFA International Board of Directors. Most recently, he served as co-moderator on another online professional framing forum, The Grumble. Through the years, he wrote articles and taught classes on framing techniques and art restoration and preservation. Greg loved the outdoors, including driving the back roads of West Virginia, hiking and fly fishing. Greg had a particular passion for gardening. He studied and became a Master Gardener and served in multiple leadership roles for the Cabell County Master Gardeners Association, including as its President in 2020. He also was a member of the West Virginia Native Plant Society. He proudly maintained from 2009 to the present a West Virginia Wild Yard Certification issued by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources for the diversity of flora, fauna and wildlife in his garden. Greg was a voracious reader in all subjects. He read multiple newspapers each day and read five or more books each week. He also was a poet. Throughout his life, Greg nurtured many friendships and always had time for others. He was the family member who could be counted on to keep track of “all the cousins” far and wide. He deeply believed in the goodness of other people, trusted without hesitation and gave of himself continuously. The divisiveness in the world caused him great pain, but did not silence his ready laugh or extinguish the twinkle in his eye. He married and started his own family later in life. Greg was a devoted and loving husband and father. As in all things he did, Greg immersed himself in his son’s interests, including nightly video game battles. He could be counted on to help with homework or a tricky computer rebuild problem. Mostly, Greg served as a clear example of honesty, integrity, resilience and kindness. His presence on this Earth is and will be profoundly missed. Greg was preceded in death by his father and mother, as well as his brother, Michael Thomas Norris. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Ann Hoffman Norris, and their son, Charles Michael Norris. He is also survived by his aunt, Myrna Haner (Clarence) Qualls; his stepmother, Mary “Maggie” Norris; brothers, Kevin Dale (Polly) Norris, Donald Lee Norris II, M.D., and Charles David (Leigh Ann) Norris; sisters-in-law, Josephine Hoffman (David) Stouter, Kathleen Hoffman (Andrew Whaley), Madeline Hoffman (Eric) Kelly and Christine Hoffman (Christopher Sparnicht); nephews, Jacob Norris, Jason Norris, Brody Norris, Benjamin Norris, Brian Kelly and Daniel Whaley-Hoffman; nieces, Alice “Ali” Norris and Sarah Kelly; and many cousins spread across the country, including, but not limited to, Tim Provaznik of Huntington, who delighted Greg with drop-in porch visits. Surviving Greg, too, are lifelong friends, Sherry Connor and Lou Robinson (and her husband, William DeLoach of Decatur, GA), as well as special friends, Marc Wild, DDS, Larry Mayne and Wally Fay (of Jacksonville, Fla.) The family wishes to express special thanks to friend and devoted physician, Charles Clements, M.D., who provided loving support during and after the sudden medical crisis which took Greg’s life, and to Molly and Myra Lydick, the law firm of Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC and the St. Joseph Catholic School community who have rallied around Charlie and his mom. Nothing would have wounded Greg more than for any event associated with him to cause others harm or place them at risk. Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic and Greg’s concerns regarding community spread, there will be no visitation. There will be a private graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery with The Reverend James H. Morgan, celebrant. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Although the service is not strictly limited to family, the family requests that anyone who attends wear a mask and closely adhere to social distancing guidelines to honor Greg’s wishes. In lieu of flowers or attendance at the graveside service, donations can be made in Greg’s memory to Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington, the Autism Training Center at Marshall University or St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington (for its Arts, STEM and Exceptionality Services).
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body recovered near Camden Park
- Take a guess: Planned Village Shoppes seek community input on new businesses
- Former council member, magistrate indicted in 2019 shooting
- BRIAN LEWIS
- UPDATE: MU professor put on leave after offensive statement about Trump voters during class
- Huntington will settle suit with former MU athletes for more than $350K, according to attorney
- Fort Gay PreK-8 employee tests positive for COVID-19
- HENRY CREMEANS
- Area hospitals see surge in COVID-19 cases
- Student at Huntington East Middle School tests positive for COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall vs. Appalachian State, football
- Photos: Drive-in talent show
- Photos: Fairland vs. South Point, football
- Photos: People spend Sunday afternoon at Camden Park
- Photos: Huntington High vs. Wheeling Park, football
- Photos: The President’s Master Quoits Tournament
- Photos: Protest at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton
- Photos: Homeschool skate event at Skateland
- Photos: Heritage Farm We Learn Wednesday Event