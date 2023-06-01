GREGORY LEE REYNOLDS, 70 of Chillicothe, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. He was born June 2, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va. He was a loving father, son, and brother. He is preceded in death by his father, Albert Lee Reynolds and his two brothers, Steven Reynolds and Michael Reynolds.
He is survived by his mother, Evelyn Reynolds; two children, Chaunessa and Timothy Reynolds; grandchildren Tyler Hysell, Megan Abel, Emma and Liam Reynolds; and a host of nieces and nephews all of whom he loved very much. Gregory also is survived by his caregiver and friend whom he loved very much, Lynn Starkey. A special gratitude from his family is given to Lynn and the staff at the Chillicothe V.A.M.C. for caring so much for Gregory.
