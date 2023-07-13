The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

GREGORY MARTIN, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., son of John and Minnie Martin (deceased) passed away on June 19, 2023. Greg was also predeceased by his sister, Janice, and is survived by his three nieces, Karen, Beverly (Jack), and Laura (Vivian). Honoring his wishes, there will be no services. Donations can be made to PBS or Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter https://hcwanimalshelter.com. Greg was a history teacher and assistant band director at Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio. In his retirement, he authored several screenplays and was a loyal caregiver for several family members and dear friends.

