GREGORY PAUL BARBER, 71 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born July 8, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Leonard E. Barber and Willidean Shrader Barber. He is survived by his brother, Stephen Barber of Knoxville, Tenn.; and special friend Steve Caudill. Burial will take place in Madison Memory Gardens, Danville, W.Va. There will be no service conducted. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services are caring for the family. Online condolence and memories may be shared by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

