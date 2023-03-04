GROVER CHANS FORTNER, 50 passed away February 28, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Greg Wagoner. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born November 19, 1972, in Cabell County, W.Va. He was a Class of 1991 graduate of Barboursville High School. Chans is survived by his parents, Grover and Zadia Fortner of Huntington, W.Va.; one sister, Kessach and Troy Duncan of Point Pleasant, W.Va.; a very special friend, Angela Ferguson and her three children; a great friend, Wandell Lambert and his dog Buddy. Chans was an organ donor to help save lives for KODA. The family would like to thank HIMG Dialysis staff and ICU staff at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

