GROVER “JOHNNY” JACKSON JR., loving husband, dad, pepaw and pastor, 74 years old, of Wayne, passed from this life to his Heavenly Home on Friday, February 5, 2021. He was born October 15, 1946, in Huntington, the son of the late Grover Jackson and Ruby Jackson Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, John and Dot Stiltner; his twin nephews, Derek and Dustin Adkins; his special aunt (second mom), Margie Estep; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Motz. Johnny pastored Canada Chapel Church for more than 44 years. He retired from Wayne County Board of Education after a long career of teaching at Fort Gay and Tolsia High Schools. Survivors include his loving wife (and high school sweetheart) of 55 years, Johnita Stiltner Jackson; his daughters, Jill Jackson, Jodi (David) Sager, and his son, John “Jay” (Kristy) Jackson, all of Huntington; and his three grandchildren that he adored, Kennison, Annabelle and Reid Jackson. Additional survivors include his brother, William “Billy” (Freda) Jackson; sister, Margie Motz; and sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Mike Adkins; his nieces and nephews, Megan (Matt) Barnhart, Chase (Jordan) Adkins, Mendy Earp, Angela (Joey) Donahoe, Todd (Tina) Motz, Tracy (Lee Ann) Jackson; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Paul Michael Booth and Brother David Adkins officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Canada Chapel Building Fund, 38 Deer Run Road, Wayne, WV 25570.

