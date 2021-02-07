GROVER “JOHNNY” JACKSON JR., loving husband, dad, pepaw and pastor, 74 years old, of Wayne, passed from this life to his Heavenly Home on Friday, February 5, 2021. He was born October 15, 1946, in Huntington, the son of the late Grover Jackson and Ruby Jackson Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, John and Dot Stiltner; his twin nephews, Derek and Dustin Adkins; his special aunt (second mom), Margie Estep; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Motz. Johnny pastored Canada Chapel Church for more than 44 years. He retired from Wayne County Board of Education after a long career of teaching at Fort Gay and Tolsia High Schools. Survivors include his loving wife (and high school sweetheart) of 55 years, Johnita Stiltner Jackson; his daughters, Jill Jackson, Jodi (David) Sager, and his son, John “Jay” (Kristy) Jackson, all of Huntington; and his three grandchildren that he adored, Kennison, Annabelle and Reid Jackson. Additional survivors include his brother, William “Billy” (Freda) Jackson; sister, Margie Motz; and sister and brother-in-law, Kim and Mike Adkins; his nieces and nephews, Megan (Matt) Barnhart, Chase (Jordan) Adkins, Mendy Earp, Angela (Joey) Donahoe, Todd (Tina) Motz, Tracy (Lee Ann) Jackson; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Paul Michael Booth and Brother David Adkins officiating. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Canada Chapel Building Fund, 38 Deer Run Road, Wayne, WV 25570.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cabell Huntington Hospital to terminate Medicare supplement plan for some retirees
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Coombs' signing sends Huff's message out about Herd program
- Mingo woman recognized for work as COVID-19 nurse indicted in 2020 shooting
- Heritage Farm finishes work on new treehouse
- Huff wants to get Herd recruiting up to speed
- Chuck Landon: Herd suffering from one-sided C-USA schedule
- EDDIE D. HARDY
- Informal House poll shows lawmakers considering cuts to WVU, Marshall to pay for elimination of personal income tax
- Business Beat: Tri-State region's first Five Below cuts ribbon
Images
Collections
- Photos: Snow in Huntington
- Photos: New portrait of Dr. Carter G. Woodson unveiled at MU Visual Arts Center
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: Ice Bowl disc golf tournament
- Photos: COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hurricane
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Friday
- Photos: Girl's high school basketball, Boyd County vs. Bethlehem
- Photos: Girl's High School Basketball, Ashland vs. Morgan County
- Photos: High School Basketball, Ironton boys vs. Chesapeake