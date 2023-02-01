Grover Lee Jr. Hamrick

GROVER LEE HAMRICK JR., man of God, loving husband, father, grandfather, local businessman, and active community member went to be with the Lord on Sunday January 29, 2023 in the Healthcare Unit of Woodlands Retirement Community. He was born December 11, 1929, in Ashford, W.Va., to the late Grover L. and Myrtle Hughey Hamrick. Grover and his beloved wife, Lois Ann Bone Hamrick, would have celebrated seventy years of marriage in June 2023. Together they raised three children, Mary Lynn Hamrick Johe, and two sons, Grover Lee Hamrick III and Jon D. (Barbara) Hamrick, all of Huntington. One of his greatest joys was being a Papa to his granddaughter, Abigail Michelle Johe (fiancé Craig Thomas) of Vienna, Virginia. Grover's presence will be deeply missed at their upcoming wedding.
Grover served in the U.S. Army, attended Greenbrier Military School, and was a graduate of Marshall College where he received a Bachelor's degree in Education followed by a Master's in Business Administration from Marshall University. Grover was an active member of the Crossroads United Methodist Church where he served as trustee, on the finance committee, and was active with the United Methodist Men. Grover served as President of both the Huntington Downtown Lions Club and the Huntington chapter of Chartered Life Underwriters. Grover was also an active and long-time member of the Marshall University Big Green Club and Gideons International.
Grover started Hamrick Insurance Services, Inc. in 1982 where he worked as owner and operator for many years. In 2008 Grover also started Church Insurance Consultants, Inc., which provided faith-based insurance coverages to churches and faith-based organizations. Grover had a true passion for providing insurance needs to churches across the states of West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia. Working with pastors and church leaders was the highlight of his professional life. Grover was a true leader, who lived by example, and was a prime example of hard-work and dedication and living out one's passion.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. Thursday February 2, 2023, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dustin McCune officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 3146 Saltwell Road, Huntington, WV 25705.
