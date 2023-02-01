Grover Lee Jr. Hamrick
SYSTEM

GROVER LEE HAMRICK JR., man of God, loving husband, father, grandfather, local businessman, and active community member went to be with the Lord on Sunday January 29, 2023 in the Healthcare Unit of Woodlands Retirement Community. He was born December 11, 1929, in Ashford, W.Va., to the late Grover L. and Myrtle Hughey Hamrick. Grover and his beloved wife, Lois Ann Bone Hamrick, would have celebrated seventy years of marriage in June 2023. Together they raised three children, Mary Lynn Hamrick Johe, and two sons, Grover Lee Hamrick III and Jon D. (Barbara) Hamrick, all of Huntington. One of his greatest joys was being a Papa to his granddaughter, Abigail Michelle Johe (fiancé Craig Thomas) of Vienna, Virginia. Grover's presence will be deeply missed at their upcoming wedding.

Grover served in the U.S. Army, attended Greenbrier Military School, and was a graduate of Marshall College where he received a Bachelor's degree in Education followed by a Master's in Business Administration from Marshall University. Grover was an active member of the Crossroads United Methodist Church where he served as trustee, on the finance committee, and was active with the United Methodist Men. Grover served as President of both the Huntington Downtown Lions Club and the Huntington chapter of Chartered Life Underwriters. Grover was also an active and long-time member of the Marshall University Big Green Club and Gideons International.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you