GROVER LEE HAMRICK JR., 93 of Huntington, husband of Lois Ann Bone Hamrick, died Jan. 29 in Woodlands Assisted Living. He was the retired owner and operator of Hamrick Insurance Services. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Crossroads United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

