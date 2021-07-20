H. ROBERT "BOB" HONAKER passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, in the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky. He was born in Huntington, W.Va., on Jan. 25, 1938, to the late Robert Milton and Martha Elizabeth Miller Honaker. Bob attended Cabell County public schools where he graduated from Huntington East High School in 1955. He attended Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., getting a Bachelor of Engineer Science degree in 1962. His career was with the U.S. Army, Corps of Engineers (Htgn) retiring Jan. 1995. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves from 1995 to 1963. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann Botkin Honaker of Morgantown, W.Va.; son James Robert Honaker of Morgantown; granddaughter Katharyn “Katie Beth” Elizabeth Honaker Morones (Trevor) of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother Dr. Charles Rodney Honaker (Sandra) of Parkersburg, W.Va.; sister Mary Elizabeth “Betsi” Honaker Hartman (Fredrick) of River Vale, N.J.; niece Dr. Lindsey Honaker Mellish (Tim) of Cleveland, Ohio. A graveside service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 24, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. For full obituary go to www.smithfuneralhomeky.com.

