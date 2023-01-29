Haidee Alberta Mellert

HAIDEE ALBERTA (Hazlett) MELLERT, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully at Cabell Huntington Hospital on January 22, 2023. She was born April 4, 1928 as the youngest of five children to Robert Hazlett Sr. and Haidee Bryan Hazlett in Huntington,W.Va. After graduating from Huntington East High School and working for INCO and other businesses, she married Hugh S. Mellert on September 3, 1949 and became the center point of a large and loving family of five children, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Gramma Bertie was a lifelong member of the Second Presbyterian Church and had many friends in her Church Family. She enjoyed visiting and day trips with her sisters and loved all her fur babies. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, and her siblings: Ernie Hazlett, Robert Hazlett, Missouri Hazlett, Ora Hazlett Kessick, and Ellen Hazlett Ward. She had many favorite nieces and nephews and friends who loved her dearly. She is survived by her children and their spouses and partners: Bonnie Sowards (Dennis), Hugh S. Mellert Jr. (Barbara), Nancy McMorrow (John), Sue Dean (David), Brenda Ross (Mike). Visitation is at Reger Funeral Home the public is invited at noon. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nucor working through permit process, actively hiring
- Cabell Midland band teacher recognized for dedication, creativity
- 'American Pickers' to return to West Virginia in March, here's how to be on the show:
- Anna M. Archer
- Herd turns focus in-house after portal window closes
- State Police executes warrant on Hot Cup in downtown Logan
- Anna Marie Archer
- Chuck Landon: Former MU coach calls out gamblers
- Polymer Alliance Zone buys $7.5 million manufacturing property in Huntington
- Prep sports notebook: Marshall offers Highlanders kicker Aya-ay
Collections
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Friday
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, girls basketball
- Photos: Cincinnati Reds Caravan stops at the Huntington Mall
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Saturday
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo at Marshall Recreation Center
- Photos: MSAC swim meet at the Cam Henderson Center
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, boys basketball
- Photos: Old Time Dance at Heritage Hall
- Photos: Huntington vs. St. Albans, girls basketball
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, girls basketball