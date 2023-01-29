Haidee Alberta Mellert
SYSTEM

HAIDEE ALBERTA (Hazlett) MELLERT, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully at Cabell Huntington Hospital on January 22, 2023. She was born April 4, 1928 as the youngest of five children to Robert Hazlett Sr. and Haidee Bryan Hazlett in Huntington,W.Va. After graduating from Huntington East High School and working for INCO and other businesses, she married Hugh S. Mellert on September 3, 1949 and became the center point of a large and loving family of five children, 13 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. Gramma Bertie was a lifelong member of the Second Presbyterian Church and had many friends in her Church Family. She enjoyed visiting and day trips with her sisters and loved all her fur babies. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, and her siblings: Ernie Hazlett, Robert Hazlett, Missouri Hazlett, Ora Hazlett Kessick, and Ellen Hazlett Ward. She had many favorite nieces and nephews and friends who loved her dearly. She is survived by her children and their spouses and partners: Bonnie Sowards (Dennis), Hugh S. Mellert Jr. (Barbara), Nancy McMorrow (John), Sue Dean (David), Brenda Ross (Mike). Visitation is at Reger Funeral Home the public is invited at noon. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you