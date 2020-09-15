HAILEY RENEA CARTER, 27, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Sept. 13. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 16, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Miller Cemetery, Sumerco, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the funeral home toward funeral expenses.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Pick-your-own’ pumpkin patch opens in Milton
- More than 100 Marshall students in quarantine, isolation for COVID-19 exposure
- Motorcycle club does drive-by drop-off of needed school supplies
- COVID uncertainty leads to mass transfers from St. Joe
- Above-average snowfalls predicted for West Virginia this winter
- Two radio personalities return to Tri-State airwaves
- After drop in crime, Huntington hopes to address ‘quality of life’ issues
- Business Beat: Savannah's restaurant to reopen under former employee
- Third Cabell County I-64 widening project to begin
- City files lawsuit to take control of Fairfield business, site of recent double homicide
Images
Collections
- Photos: Fall activities in Milton
- Photos: Protest at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, football
- Photos: Run By the River Cross Country Meet
- Photos: The Paramount Players present "Beehive: The 60's Musical"
- Photos: Ironton vs. Coal Grove, football
- Photos: The Healing Field
- Photos: Six Wolfe Brothers World War II Era Memorial Bridge dedication
- Photos: Marshall defeats Eastern Kentucky 59-0 in season opener
- Photos: Huntington vs. Hurricane, football