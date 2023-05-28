HALEY GRACE TRIPLETT, 19 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Triplett Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. She was born March 19, 2004, in Huntington, a daughter of Nathan Triplett (Brittany) of Kenova and Kristen Triplett (Chris Gamble) of Huntington. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Kimberly Steinbrecher; paternal grandfather John Triplett; aunt Amy Gates; uncle Daniel Triplett. She is survived by her paternal grandmother, Alecia Poti; maternal grandfather John Scheid; paternal great-grandmother Linda Poti; sisters Emmarie Gamble and Abigail Gamble; brothers Nathan Kade Triplett and Tyler Bailey; aunts Jamey Triplett and Elizabeth Scheid; and uncles Daniel Lambert, Benjamin Lambert and William Brucato; Henry Bailey and family; and several relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
