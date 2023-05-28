Haley Grace Triplett
SYSTEM

HALEY GRACE TRIPLETT, 19 of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Triplett Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. She was born March 19, 2004, in Huntington, a daughter of Nathan Triplett (Brittany) of Kenova and Kristen Triplett (Chris Gamble) of Huntington. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Kimberly Steinbrecher; paternal grandfather John Triplett; aunt Amy Gates; uncle Daniel Triplett. She is survived by her paternal grandmother, Alecia Poti; maternal grandfather John Scheid; paternal great-grandmother Linda Poti; sisters Emmarie Gamble and Abigail Gamble; brothers Nathan Kade Triplett and Tyler Bailey; aunts Jamey Triplett and Elizabeth Scheid; and uncles Daniel Lambert, Benjamin Lambert and William Brucato; Henry Bailey and family; and several relatives and friends. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you