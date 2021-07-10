HAROLD A. DALE, 96, of Kenova, widower of Frances Michael Dale, died July 9 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from the N&W Railroad. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 12 at Kenova United Methodist Church. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Burial will be in Davis Cemetery, Prichard. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you