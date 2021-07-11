HAROLD “HAD” DALE, 96, of Kenova, passed away peacefully at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington on Friday, July 9, 2021. He was born July 7, 1925, in Roanoke, Va., a son of the late John and Ressie Musselwhite Dale. Had was a graduate of Iaeger High School. He was a Signal Maintainer for the Norfolk & Western Railroad for forty-two years. Had was a modest and quiet man whom enjoyed volunteering in the Ceredo-Kenova youth sports programs throughout his lifetime. On June 12, 2021, the towns of Ceredo and Kenova honored him for his lifetime of volunteer work at the C-K Little League by naming the youth sports fields “The Had Dale Youth Sports Complex.” Had also received the Little League International Lifetime Achievement Award and was inducted into the Kenova Hall of Fame. He was a member of Kenova United Methodist Church. Had’s greatest joys were his great-grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of more than seventy-one years, Frances Michael Dale; a son, Tom Dale; a granddaughter, Meredith Dale; three sisters, Audrey Dale, Joan Mannix and Janet (CG) Morrison; four brothers, Bob, Tom, Ron (Anita) and Larry Dale. He is survived by one daughter, Terry Booth of Kenova; one daughter-in-law, Holley Dale of Huntington; one sister-in-law, Vada Dale; three grandchildren, Olivia Friary, Danielle (Tracey) West and Brittany Booth; eight great-grandchildren, Ella, Braeden, Maggie, Emma, Taliyah, Lucy, Holden and Markai. Had will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, July 12, at Kenova United Methodist from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Scott Byard. Interment will follow at Davis Cemetery in Prichard, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eric Sparks Memorial Golf Outing, 22 Nana Lane, Kenova, WV 25530. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.rollinsfh.com.
