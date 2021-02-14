HAROLD HOUSTON HUNTER, 83, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born on September 7, 1937, in Algood, Tennessee, the son of the late Jeff and Beatrice Hunter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his daughter, Tina Hunter, and sisters, Lyda Nelson and Reba Pharris. He was owner of Harold Hunter Inc. and was former owner of Tic Toc Tire and a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Hunter; sons, Todd (Stacy) Hunter, Tracy Hunter; and daughter, Christina (Josh) Jackson; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his sister, Wanda Jackson. He will be missed by all that loved and knew him. Private graveside funeral services will be held. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The service will be recorded and streamed on the funeral home’s website.

