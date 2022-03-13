HAROLD PARDUE, 90, of Big Creek, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Huntington, W.Va. Harold was born in Big Creek, W.Va., to William Henry Pardue and Elizabeth Pearl Ball on Feb. 17, 1932. He graduated from Chapmanville High School in 1950. Upon graduation, Harold declined a scholarship for Morehead State University to join the Marine Corps and became one of the frozen chosen during the Korean War. After discharge, he attended Marshall University, where he obtained a Master’s-plus-30 hours in Biological Science. After finishing his degree, he taught in the West Virginia public school system until retirement. Once Harold had retired, he attended Tristate Bible College, obtaining a Theology degree. He was senior pastor at Second Guyandotte Baptist Church, later retiring from Faith Gospel Missionary Baptist Church. Harold met his wife, Velma, while attending Marshall University, whom he later married and spent the rest of his life with, almost 70 years. Harold is preceded in death by Henry and Pearl Pardue, as well as six siblings including Glenna Godby, his beloved sister. Harold is survived by Velma Lee Anderson-Pardue, Ralph Corbin Pardue, Elena Kim Pardue, Tammy Jean Pardue-Doss, Jeffrey Doss, William Henry Pardue, Aaron Gene Pardue, Tressie Elizabeth Bockway-Pardue, Tyler Bockway, Velma M. Pardue, Emma Pardue, Jayden Pardue, Logan Pardue, Paige Pardue and Wyatt Anderson. Special daughters of the heart survived by Harold are Danelle Stewart, Andy Woodard and Julie Anderson. Harold has chosen an anatomical gift to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. There will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Wounded Warrior Fund.
