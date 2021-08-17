HAROLD RAY PERDUE SR., 85, of Kenova went to be with his Lord and Savior August 10, 2021, from his residence. He was born March 19, 1936, in Prichard, (Wayne County) W.Va., the son of the late Viola Josephine Perdue Thompson. He served in the United States Marine Corps active duty 1953-1955, Marine and Army Reserves 1955-1961. He gave his life to the Lord, March of 2020, and was baptized June 27, 2020, with his son Shawn Perdue and granddaughter Shawna Perdue. He was founder and owner of T&H Welding in Ceredo for 40 years. He was a licensed pilot and owned a Cessna 172 in which he flew family and friends to ballgames and trout fishing in Petersburg, W.Va. He also welded motorcycle parts and traveled to various race tracks with his sons to race motorcycles. For 21 years, he made his life with his the late Doris “June” Saunders Mooney, the sister of his best friend, the late Bob Saunders. He and June enjoyed camping and activities at River’s Edge Campground with the many friends they made there. He was preceded in death by his mother; his sister, Sally Sperry; his grandson, Kevin Michael Ray Perdue; his uncle, Bob Perdue; and a host of family and friends that he is now enjoying reunion with in his heavenly home. He is survived by his daughters, Debra “Debbie” Perdue Robinson of Ceredo and Lacinda “Cindy” Perdue (Jim) Cain of Barboursville; sons, Harold “Ray” Perdue Jr. (Cindy Moore) of Ceredo and Shawn Perdue (Kelly Edwards) of Burlington; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; special cousins, Robert and Bill Perdue; best friend’s children, Robert Ray Saunders of Huntington, Karen (Keith) Vasvary of Chesapeake, Barbara (Ron) Wechsler of Kenova, Mike (Angie) Saunders of Culloden; June’s children of California, Linda (Don) Archuleta, Lois (Nick) Pearsey, Grace (Dan) Shaver, Patsy Martin, Debbie Kelsey; good friends, Mike and Peter Lowe; and a host of loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Hospice of Huntington. Private family services will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family.
