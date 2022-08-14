HAROLD THOMAS SHAFFER, 71, of Ona, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord Thursday, August 11, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Tracy Call and Pastor Terry Call. Burial will be in Bicker Cemetery. He was born June 3, 1951 in Cabell County, a son of the late Harold Junior and Iva Mae Bates Shaffer. He was a member of Cooper Independent Church. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Nelson Shaffer; daughters, Kandace Freeman (Glenn), Marlanna Trent (John), and Vicky Shaffer-Schawe (Richard); sons, Bill and Bob Shaffer; brother, John Shaffer (Nina); special nephews, John Thomas and Josh Shaffer; and several grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
