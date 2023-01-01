Harrett Moss Hutchinson

HARRIETT MOSS HUTCHINSON passed away Wednesday, December 28th, after an extended illness. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday January 2, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Dr. C.J. Adkins. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Harriett was born in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, on September 17, 1927, a daughter of Bert and Harriett Russi Moss. She is preceded in death by her husband, James P. Hutchinson Sr; her son, James "JP" "Jay" Hutchinson; her sisters, Elizabeth Bays, Audrey and Jane; and her brother, James Taylor. Harriett was the oldest tenured member of her home church, Westmoreland Baptist, where she had attended as her health allowed, for over 70 years. She was always a people person working at Anderson-Newcomb's and the Draft Board office. She volunteered in numerous ways throughout her community such as with The Golden Girls, her church's various ministries, Gideons', and many more. BUT, she is probably most famous as "The Popcorn Lady" at the First Priority Federal Credit Union, one of her favorite volunteer positions for multiple years. Harriett loved most any person who played a role in her life and those people knew as she never failed to tell them how much she loved and appreciated them. Harriett is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lynn Hutchinson; one granddaughter, Julie Kale (Paul) of Taylorsville, North Carolina; and two grandsons, Jason Hutchinson (Jennifer) of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Andrew Bowling (Ondine) of Lexington, Ky.; and six great-grandsons: Hunter Kale, Ryan Smith, Peyton, Landon, Camdon, and Jon Asher Hutchinson; her "adopted" son, David (Karen) Curnutte; and a host of extended family and friends. Those of you who knew "Granny" will understand that she was ready to go and so looking forward to seeing her Jimmy and JP again. Now, her little family is together again. Friends may call from noon until service time on Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Reger Funeral Home website. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Hospice of Southwest Ohio.
