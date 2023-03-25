HARRIET SMITH, 65 of Ashton, W.Va., died March 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. March 27 at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Guyan Creek Cemetery, Glenwood. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.

