HARRIETT SUE BALLENGEE, 83 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away December 3, 2022. She was born March 22, 1939, in Charleston, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her husband Dewey Cosby Ballengee Jr. She is survived by one daughter, Nancy Kay Ballengee (Douglas Newman Ward) of Culloden; two sons, Greg Ballengee (Tammy) of Barboursville and Dewey Cosby Ballengee III (Leslie) of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Cody Ballengee, Quinnlyn Ballengee, Tiffany Moore (Jeremy), Shelby Alexis Ballengee Ward, Scott, Brooke, and Brittany Ballengee; three great-grandchildren Jace, Wesley, and Bella Moore; and her companion Daisy. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jason Harris. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

