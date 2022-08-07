HARRIETTE CANTLEY ALLEY, 84, of Evansville, Indiana passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital with family by her side.
Harriette was born in Holden West, Virginia on September 6, 1937 to the late Jack and Bess Justice Cantley. She graduated from Marshall College High School in 1955 and married her sweetheart, Homer in 1957. Before becoming a mother, she worked as a veterinary assistant. Harriette and her husband co-produced a local newspaper called the Northside Reporter from 1970 until 1975. She also worked for Evansville Typesetting and co-owned Printcrafters, Inc. in Mt. Vernon, Indiana in 1986 and later went on to run the business herself from 2003 until her passing. She was a trailblazer for the working woman in her early years and retained her work ethic until days before her passing. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
Harriette is survived by her daughters, Rachael Alley of Evansville, Ind., and Logan Alley (Rev. Tara Morrow) of College Park, Md.; son Wade Alley (Carmen) of Guadalajara, Mexico; sister Frances Lynn Herrell; and granddaughter Estela Patricia Mendez; nieces Becca Begley, Beverly Lobi (Rob), Elaina Justice; and a great-niece and nephews.
Harriette was preceded in death by her husband, Homer C. Alley in 2003; her parents; and brother, George Cantley.
A celebration of Harriette's life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Posey Humane Society, 6500 Leonard Rd. N., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620 or Exotic Feline Rescue Center, 2221 E. Ashboro Rd., Center Point, IN 47840.
