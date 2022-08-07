Harriette Cantley Alley

HARRIETTE CANTLEY ALLEY, 84, of Evansville, Indiana passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital with family by her side.

Harriette was born in Holden West, Virginia on September 6, 1937 to the late Jack and Bess Justice Cantley. She graduated from Marshall College High School in 1955 and married her sweetheart, Homer in 1957. Before becoming a mother, she worked as a veterinary assistant. Harriette and her husband co-produced a local newspaper called the Northside Reporter from 1970 until 1975. She also worked for Evansville Typesetting and co-owned Printcrafters, Inc. in Mt. Vernon, Indiana in 1986 and later went on to run the business herself from 2003 until her passing. She was a trailblazer for the working woman in her early years and retained her work ethic until days before her passing. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother.

