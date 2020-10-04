HARRY DAVID HAPTONSTALL JR., 83, passed away at his residence in Summerfield, Fla., on March 3, 2020. A graduate of Huntington High School, he was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Navy where he was on the crew of the USS Iowa. After finishing his military tour, Dave earned his bachelor’s degree from Marshall University, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. As the first in his family to graduate from college, Dave wore his class ring every day with pride, even 50 years after receiving his diploma. After graduation, Dave was a teacher and football coach at West Junior High School before working for more than 25 years for the HJ Heinz Company. He ended his career at EniChem, near Houston, before retiring to Florida. Dave was an avid golfer, a talented artist and a member of the congregation at St. George’s Episcopal Church of Lady Lake, Fla. Dave is survived by his wife, Carmel Haptonstall, his children, Lynn (James) McKnight of Hurricane, W.Va., Clark (Shannon) Haptonstall, Ph.D., of Houston, Texas, and their mother, Barbra Haptonstall, as well as his grandchildren, Daniel, Kayla and Kyle McKnight, and great-granddaughter, Ivy McKnight. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Katherine Haptonstall, sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Robert Joy, brother, Thomas Haptonstall, and wife, Sandy Haptonstall. Dave was laid to rest in The Columbarium at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington, W.Va.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- JEFF BLACK
- Shooting victim testifies at accused killer's trial in Huntington
- Alternative plan announced for Pumpkin House
- UPDATE: Mandt resigns, says homophobic social media messages were fabricated
- Anonymous call leads to police presence at Huntington Middle
- MU Hall of Fame baseball player Rowsey dies at age 63
- BUSINESS BEAT: Hometown Sportswear announces expansion, discontinuation of retail sales
- Illegal steroid operation discovered in Huntington home
- Editorial: Marshall's financial situation bears watching
- DR. DREW CARLTON APGAR
Images
Collections
- Photos: West Virginia Pumpkin Festival conducts reverse parade
- Photos: Local congregations gather for National Day of Prayer
- Photos: 7th annual “All Aboard the Yoga Motive”
- Photos: Ironton vs. Cincinnati Sycamore, football
- Photos: Cabell County Volunteer Fire Departments conduct training
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Coal Grove, football
- Photos: Fairland vs. Minford, girls soccer
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Ironton, football
- Photos: Marshall University Media Quoits Tournament
- Photos: South Point vs. Rock Hill, football