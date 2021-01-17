HARRY EDMUND DANFORD III (Eddie), 72, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Eddie was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on October 21, 1948. He is the son of Mary Jo Danford and the late Harry Edmund Danford Jr. Eddie was a dedicated math and computer teacher for many years. Eddie’s love for technology led him to a job working at the Federal Courthouse where he was a systems manager. Eddie leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Jerie Alice Danford; his mother, Mary Danford; and his three children, Sarah Beth Danford Branco and her husband Joseph, Chad Matthew Danford and his wife Juliane, and Amy Brooke Guzma; his loving grandchildren, Lina, Jonas, Megan and Jaxon (aka Little Man); his sister, Nancy Crum and her husband David and their son Joshua; sister-in-law, Sarah Lawton and her son Todd and his wife Crystal; his cousins, Alice, Barbara; and his friends, Jim, Mike, Tom, John and Greenie; along with numerous other close friends who have always called to cheer Eddie up through all his health issues and will greatly miss him. He is also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, John Lawton. Eddie enjoyed running marathons, listening to beach music, eating shrimp, tinkering with gadgets, and spending time with friends and family. However, his greatest enjoyment was being called pappy and spending time with his grandchildren. Eddie had an infectious smile and outgoing personality and made friends wherever he went. Even through his constant battle with health issues, Eddie would always find a way to make everyone else feel loved and special with his sense of humor and selflessness toward others and willingness to go out of his way to help someone. Eddie always had a saying: “Thank you, you’re a gentleman and a lady, and a scholar.” A Celebration of Eddie’s Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com. Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC (843-651-1440), is in charge of arrangements.
