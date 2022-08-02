Harry Edward Clark
HARRY "BUDDY" EDWARD CLARK, 83, of Salt Rock, W.Va., passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor David Cardwell. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. He was born August 7, 1938, in Lesage, W.Va., a son of the late Nobel and Levina Dunkle Clark. Buddy was a retired employee of Huntington Alloys, a veteran of the US Army, having served in the Vietnam War, and a lifetime member of the American Legion # 139, Milton, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Juanita Clark, Marion Kuhn, Lucille Snider, Phyllis Christian and Linda Walker. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Reba C. Clark; daughters Christal Maner and Lisa Templeton; son Wayne Clark; stepson Michael Edmonds; sisters Peggy Hodge and Caroll Sue Blake; grandchildren Taren Harley Ray Uldrich, Josh Clark, Nick Clark, Angie and Brittani; and a very special friend, Donnie Hager. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

