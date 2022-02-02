HARRY LEE JOHNSTON JR., age 71, of Stafford, Va., passed away peacefully at Stafford Hospital Center on Monday night, January 24, 2022, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Harry was born in Charleston, W.Va., the son of Harry Lee and Fae Louise Johnston, and grew up in Whitesville, W.Va. Harry is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughter, Leigh Hall (Ryan) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; sister, Linda Ballard (Bill) of Jacksonville, Ark.; and five nephews living in Arkansas. The family will receive friends on February 5 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with a graveside service to follow nearby in Stafford Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. For everyone’s safety, the family requests that those attending the indoor visitation wear KN95 masks (which will be provided). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harry’s name to the American Cancer Society or ASPCA. A lengthier obituary, online condolences and links to virtual services are available at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cat, missing for 20 days after interstate crash, found by volunteers
- BUSINESS BEAT: Two businesses announce openings at Pea Ridge Plaza
- Union, Marathon continue new contract negotiations after strike deadline passes
- Connolly’s Irish Pub a labor of love for local attorney
- JAMES W. ST. CLAIR
- Men admit roles in multistate drug ring in Huntington
- Special Metals, union scheduled to return to bargaining table
- WSAZ wrestling back with loaded field
- KEVIN TODD SHERK
- KELLIE DAWN SPENCER
Collections
- Photos: Cabell County drug court graduates five people
- Photos: 2022 WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Day Two
- Photos: WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament, Opening Day
- Photos: 25th annual Huntington Ice Bowl
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo
- Photos: Snowy morning at Heritage Farm Museum and Village
- Photos: Marshall vs. UAB, men's basketball
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, girls basketball
- Photos: Fairland vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland, boys basketball