HARRY LEE JOHNSTON JR., age 71, of Stafford, Va., passed away peacefully at Stafford Hospital Center on Monday night, January 24, 2022, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Harry was born in Charleston, W.Va., the son of Harry Lee and Fae Louise Johnston, and grew up in Whitesville, W.Va. Harry is survived by his loving wife, Patricia; daughter, Leigh Hall (Ryan) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; sister, Linda Ballard (Bill) of Jacksonville, Ark.; and five nephews living in Arkansas. The family will receive friends on February 5 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with a graveside service to follow nearby in Stafford Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m. For everyone’s safety, the family requests that those attending the indoor visitation wear KN95 masks (which will be provided). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Harry’s name to the American Cancer Society or ASPCA. A lengthier obituary, online condolences and links to virtual services are available at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com.

