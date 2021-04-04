HARRY LESLIE BATTEN, 64, of Kenova, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Born in Huntington on August 2, 1956, he is the son of the late Thomas Jerry Batten and Shirley Jean Carter. Harry was a Boat Captain for the State of West Virginia, which was perfect for him. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially being on the river. Harry was also a four-time Army Veteran who served his country in the Army, Army Reserves and the Army National Guard, for which he served overseas in Germany and in Desert Storm. In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his life partner, Patricia Ann Hush. To cherish his memory, Harry leaves behind his daughter, Tonya Hush Workman (Jim) of Huntington; one grandson, Jonathan Workman (Megan); as well as many dear family members and friends. Per the request of Mr. Batten, his family is honoring his wish of having no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the causes he cared about — the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the ASPCA by viewing www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or the www.aspca.org. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

