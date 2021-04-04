HARRY LESLIE BATTEN, 64, of Kenova, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Born in Huntington on August 2, 1956, he is the son of the late Thomas Jerry Batten and Shirley Jean Carter. Harry was a Boat Captain for the State of West Virginia, which was perfect for him. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially being on the river. Harry was also a four-time Army Veteran who served his country in the Army, Army Reserves and the Army National Guard, for which he served overseas in Germany and in Desert Storm. In addition to his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his life partner, Patricia Ann Hush. To cherish his memory, Harry leaves behind his daughter, Tonya Hush Workman (Jim) of Huntington; one grandson, Jonathan Workman (Megan); as well as many dear family members and friends. Per the request of Mr. Batten, his family is honoring his wish of having no services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the causes he cared about — the Shriners Hospitals for Children and the ASPCA by viewing www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or the www.aspca.org. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Business Beat: Dog Haus prepares to make its W.Va. debut in Barboursville community
- Police roundup: Man accused of attacking greeter at Barboursville store
- Gino’s celebrating 60th anniversary
- Joe Bell: What happens when you turn 40?
- Man faces kidnapping charge after hostage situation in Huntington
- Clyde Beal: Greeter holds a lifetime of memories at Jim's
- Former Marshall professor, composer dies at 95
- Jim DeMint: Senate filibuster protects minority views and small states
- DREW ANEESHA COPENHAVER
- Former Herd PG West narrows decision to three schools
Images
Collections
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Hurricane, basketball
- Photos: Veterans honored at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House
- Photos: Eggciting Egg Hunt
- Photos: Herd Holi celebration
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Spring Valley, girls basketball
- Photos: COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
- Photos: Egg-Citing Spring Fling at Pullman Square
- Photos: Lawrence County Horseman’s Association horse show
- Photos: Russell tops Boyd County for 16th Region Championship
- Photos: Marshall softball team defeats Bellarmine 10-0