HARRY LINVILLE HALE, 81, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Roger Maynard. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va., where the American Legion Post No. 93 will perform military graveside rites. He was born February 5, 1940, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Ira Jay Hale and Agnes Taylor Hale. Harry was a retired steelworker for Special Metals and was a member of the United Steelworkers Local No. 40. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. A brother, Robert Hale, also preceded him in death. Survivors include his loving wife, Geraldine Maynard Hale; two sons, Harry Allen Hale of Gauge, Ky., Brent Douglas Hale (Amy) of Cannonsburg, Ky.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two special friends, Craig Hunter and Connie Saunders. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Ironton, Herd football great Cyrus dead
- Time Saver Auto Title & Notary permanently closes all locations
- Chuck Landon: Time for a face-lift at MU
- ROGER DALE ROSS II
- Cabell Commission approves litigation resolutions involving Robert Newlon Airport
- West Virginia nurse found not guilty in shooting case
- Mary Donnan, wife of former Herd football coach, dies
- Former Cabell Midland star Jeffrey to pitch in Draft League
- Mingo County reports fatal vaccine breakthrough case
- McCallister brothers face new indictment in shooting of man
Collections
- Photos: Tri State Street Rods annual car show
- Photos: Huntington Comic and Toy Convention
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: 10th annual Military and Veterans Appreciation Picnic
- Photos: Greenhouse High Tunnel Open House at HEMS
- Photos: The Addams Family the Musical at Ritter Park
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, baseball
- Photos: Elementary Extravaganza prom
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: Paws at Pullman