HARRY LINVILLE HALE, 81, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Roger Maynard. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va., where the American Legion Post No. 93 will perform military graveside rites. He was born February 5, 1940, in Logan, W.Va., a son of the late Ira Jay Hale and Agnes Taylor Hale. Harry was a retired steelworker for Special Metals and was a member of the United Steelworkers Local No. 40. He was also a U.S. Army veteran. A brother, Robert Hale, also preceded him in death. Survivors include his loving wife, Geraldine Maynard Hale; two sons, Harry Allen Hale of Gauge, Ky., Brent Douglas Hale (Amy) of Cannonsburg, Ky.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two special friends, Craig Hunter and Connie Saunders. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.

