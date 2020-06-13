HARRY T. ISON, 100, of Lavalette, W.Va., widower of Ruby Ison, died June 10 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Chapman’s Mortuary; entombment at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
