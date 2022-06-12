HARRY THOMAS CANIFF, 71, of Kenova, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022, while surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 2, 1951, in Ashland, Ky. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruth Combs, and his sister, Donna Sue Stewart. Harry leaves behind his loving, devoted, and caring wife of 45 years, Brinda Napier Caniff, and his wonderful, loving daughter, Rhenda Caniff Chapman (Justin of Barboursville, W.Va.). She was his whole world and baby girl. Also survived by his fur babies, Sadie and Baby. Harry graduated from C-K High School in 1969 and was a member of the high school football team. He was a member of the Army Reserves, co-owner of C&S Properties, and recently retired from Jack's Tile City with 52 years of dedicated and professional service. Harry was an avid Marshall fan and supporter. He loved the game of golf, especially the times spent on the golf course with his friends and son-in-law. Harry was admired by his many nieces, nephews, loyal friends and family members. He was an exceptionally compassionate, thoughtful, and loving husband, father, uncle, and loyal friend. He will be deeply missed and forever cherished by his remaining family. Special thanks to Hospice of Huntington for their compassionate care. Services will be held, Monday, June 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Reger Funeral Home in Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Scott Byard. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. American Legion Post 93 of Kenova will conduct graveside military rites. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- BUSINESS BEAT: New FoodFair Supermarket opens in Milton
- Ray Allen Blankenship
- Two graduate from Cabell drug court; departing probation officer honored
- Scotts awards Vinson softball $50,000 grant
- Gary Lee Bunn
- Cabell County, municipalities set trick-or-treat for Halloween
- Artist known for regional portraits, landscapes dies
- New turf installation underway at the Joan
- Charles E. Adkins
- Gary Lee Bunn
Collections
- Photos: Drag Me to Brunch: Picnic Edition
- Photos: Kitten Yoga Class at Studio 8
- Photos; North-South Football Classic Media Day
- Photos: Graffiti in the Park
- Photos: Huntington Comic & Toy Convention
- Photos: Inaugural KidsFest Cardboard Boat Race
- Photos: One Day Camp at Joan C. Edwards Stadium
- Photos: Cabell County Adult Drug Court graduates two
- Photos: Teddy Bear Clinic at The Market
- Photos: Marshall Soccer Day Camp