HARVEY BRYANT STEWART, 65, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at home. He was born on November 5, 1957, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Harvey and Kathleen Stewart. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Diana Salyers Stewart. He retired from Keebler Co. Trucker. He is survived by one daughter, Kallie Meadows; two sons, Jeremy (LaDonna) Stewart and Joshua Stewart; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Steve Stewart and Randy Stewart; and one sister, Sue Ann Davis. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Hall Funeral and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

