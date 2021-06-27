HARVEY JOE ADKINS, of Akron, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 7:30 a.m. He was the last of nine children born to Joseph and Polly Adkins in Wayne, West Virginia, on January 28, 1937. Harvey fought a valiant battle with MS and diabetes, but they didn’t win — he did! He’s now with his family and friends in Heaven with his Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved Bluegrass music. Harvey played the banjo with various bands around the area. His proudest moment was playing a show with Bill Monroe in Cleveland. He also thoroughly enjoyed playing with his old friend and pastor, Glenn Rogers Sr. Harvey retired from Akron City School Board and was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Green, Ohio. He also belonged to the Masons for more than 50 years. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of nearly 64 years, Winifred Blankenship Adkins, and many nieces and nephews, especially Danvel. His family would like to acknowledge Glenn Rogers Jr., preacher, pastor and friend, as well as all the nurses and caregivers that provided him with excellent care. Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from noon to 1 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Road. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment at East Liberty Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
