HARWIN JOHN WORLS JR., 93 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born on November 12, 1929, in Belpre, Ohio, to the late Harwin and Beryle Weekley Worls. He was also preceded in death by his wife Donna Worls; one son, John Anthony Worls; and daughter-in-law Nedra Browning. He was the owner of Worls Accounting Service. He was also a Marine Corps veteran. He is survived by one son, Mike Browning; one daughter, Beryle (Ed) Queen; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a private family graveside service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

