HAVANA CAROL LUCAS COOK, 85 passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at The Village at Riverview Assisted Living. Born March 6, 1937, to the late Virgil and Rena Lucas. She was preceded in death by both parents and a stepmother Lois Lucas; as well as first husband, Ralph D. Persinger and second husband, Ronald H. Cook. Additional preceded in death by brother Ernest Lucas and two sisters, Alberta Lucas Keller and Connie Sue Lucas Bowen. She is survived by a loving daughter, Cheryl Persinger Ruley and her husband Scott Ruley of Barboursville, her grandson Colton S. Ruley and his wife Morgan of Ashland, Ky., brother Lebert Lucas (Judy) of Barboursville, sister Alfa Lucas Steele of Crestview, Fla., a sister-in-law, Jean Adkins of Huntington and brother-in-law, Ronald Bowen of Huntington. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Ron "Skip" Bowen (Tonji) of Ceredo, W.Va., Jeff Triplett (Sandy) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Teresa Tofell of Libby, Montana, Lisa Lucas Call (Mark) of Barboursville, Angie Adkins Melvin (Bobby) of Milton and Steve Adkins, Huntington, W.Va., several great-nieces and great-nephews, and lifelong friend Shirley Midkiff Carr of Lexington, Va. Carol retired from C&P Telephone Company after 30 years of dedicated service. Carol had a heart full of love for everyone she ever met. She loved her family with all her heart. A special "Thank You" goes out to the staff at The Village at Riverview for the huge amount of love and care they gave to Carol in her last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Carol (act.alz.org). Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Peggy Altizer Mynes officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- WV announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
- Cabell Board of Ed gets first look at new Milton Elementary design
- Polymer Alliance Zone buys $7.5 million manufacturing property in Huntington
- 'American Pickers' to return to West Virginia in March, here's how to be on the show:
- The Big Loafer serves up country comfort at the mall
- Huntington Mall to host Casting Call for New Faces
- Nathan Cole Shepard
- Alvin Gray Hedrick
- George C. Lambros
- Wayne Middle Chicken Tenders club expanding with greenhouse
Collections
- Photos: Old Time Dance at Heritage Hall
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Huntington, boys basketball
- Photos: Families Attend Interactive Animal Show
- Photos: KEE100 Bridal Expo at Marshall Recreation Center
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. George Washington, boys basketball
- Photos: Huntington vs. Capital, boys basketball
- Photos: Boys basketball, South Point takes on Fairland
- Photos: Marshall vs. Southern Miss, women's basketball
- Photos: Chesapeake vs. Tolsia, girls basketball
- Photos: Boys basketball, Huntington High takes on Ashland