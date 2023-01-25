Havana Carol Lucas Cook
SYSTEM

HAVANA CAROL LUCAS COOK, 85 passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at The Village at Riverview Assisted Living. Born March 6, 1937, to the late Virgil and Rena Lucas. She was preceded in death by both parents and a stepmother Lois Lucas; as well as first husband, Ralph D. Persinger and second husband, Ronald H. Cook. Additional preceded in death by brother Ernest Lucas and two sisters, Alberta Lucas Keller and Connie Sue Lucas Bowen. She is survived by a loving daughter, Cheryl Persinger Ruley and her husband Scott Ruley of Barboursville, her grandson Colton S. Ruley and his wife Morgan of Ashland, Ky., brother Lebert Lucas (Judy) of Barboursville, sister Alfa Lucas Steele of Crestview, Fla., a sister-in-law, Jean Adkins of Huntington and brother-in-law, Ronald Bowen of Huntington. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Ron "Skip" Bowen (Tonji) of Ceredo, W.Va., Jeff Triplett (Sandy) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Teresa Tofell of Libby, Montana, Lisa Lucas Call (Mark) of Barboursville, Angie Adkins Melvin (Bobby) of Milton and Steve Adkins, Huntington, W.Va., several great-nieces and great-nephews, and lifelong friend Shirley Midkiff Carr of Lexington, Va. Carol retired from C&P Telephone Company after 30 years of dedicated service. Carol had a heart full of love for everyone she ever met. She loved her family with all her heart. A special "Thank You" goes out to the staff at The Village at Riverview for the huge amount of love and care they gave to Carol in her last few years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Carol (act.alz.org). Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Peggy Altizer Mynes officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you