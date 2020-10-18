Essential reporting in volatile times.

HAYDEN BRUCE HEDRICK, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Minister Michael Hannon. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. He was born on March 22, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Catherine and Belvin Hedrick. He was retired from Advantage Sales and Marketing. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Hedrick; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew Hedrick (Ingrid) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren, Carrie and Jayden Hedrick; brother, Rick Hedrick (Laurie) of Kenova, W.Va.; niece, Kelly Hedrick; nephews, Kevin Hedrick (Melissa) and Michael Hannon (Katie); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was an avid bowler and was inducted in both the Huntington Bowling Association Hall of Fame and the USBC Hall of Fame. He loved fishing, going to the beach, supporting the Marshall University Thundering Herd and spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all. Friends may call from 11 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

