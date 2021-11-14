HAZEL DAWN FROST MEADOWS, 99, of Huntington, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Emgoene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington. She was born July 14, 1922, daughter of the late Guy Harmon and Blanche Mabe Frost. She was a retired seamstress with Maidenform. She was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church in Huntington. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her first husband, Lucian B. Thomas; second husband, William R. Meadows; three sisters, Mary Frost Brown, Margaret Frost Bias, and Willie Frost Eden. She is survived by her son, Bruce H. Thomas of Huntington; two grandchildren, Gregory Bruce Thomas, Trina Lynn Thomas Rue; and six nieces. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705 on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville. The family will receive friends two hours prior to service time at the mortuary on Monday. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

