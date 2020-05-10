HAZEL IRENE MCCLELLAN, 96, of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed peacefully at home on May 7, 2020. She was born November 17, 1923, in Lincoln Co., W.Va., a daughter of the late Charlie and Mary Ann McClellan. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Cebert, Ernest, Robert, Jerrell; and four sisters, Vera, Verla, Kate and Edna. She is survived by a niece, her caregiver, Lereen “Bug” Adkins, and a host of other nieces and nephews. A private family funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. The committal service will follow in the Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to LCOC The Lighthouse program, 360 Main St., Hamlin, WV 25523, or Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.