Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HAZEL JANE TYLER-KIRTLEY, 82 of Griffithsville, W.Va., left this world October 16, 2020, to be with her Lord and Savior. She was a graduate of Scott High School, and she was retired from Boone County Board of Education. She was a Christian and member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Hallard Tyler and Harry Kirtley, also her parents, Guy and Mamie Holstein, and siblings Melvin, Denzil and Carol. Survived by her children, Randy (Teresa) Tyler and Lynn (Richard) Ruby; grandson, Justin (Michelle) Tyler; great-grandchildren, Garik Tyler and Jessie Tyler; stepchildren, Bonnie Smith, Dwight Kirtley and Steve Kirtley; and siblings, Robert, Vada and Mida. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with John Helvey and Mark Ruby officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Danville, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.