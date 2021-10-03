HAZEL MAE ADKINS MILLS, 97, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, in ProMedica Nursing & Rehab., South Point, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastors C.W. Adkins and Todd Hurley officiating. Burial will follow in the Spurlock Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. She was born July 2, 1924, in Booton, W.Va, daughter of the late Virgil Crittendon Adkins and Flossie Mills. Hazel was a Wayne High School graduate of 1944. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband Fred Johnson Mills, her brothers Arnold and Vernon and her sisters his Virgilene and Ermal Jean. Hazel was a homemaker and Realtor, as well as a member of Wayne United Methodist Church and formerly a member of the Oak Hill First Baptist Church, Oak Hill UMC, and the Hamden UMC. She was the president of the Hamden Woman’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU). Hazel was an avid quilter, enjoyed listening to sermons and southern gospel music. Survivors include a son, Lyndell Fred Mills (Judy) of Westerville, Ohio; a daughter, Ann McDaniel (Howard) of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Jamie Mills-Schwanitz (Bill), Erin Essenmacher (Chad), Zachary Mills (Erin), Lauren and Kevin McDaniel; and eight great-grandchildren, Xytan McDaniel, Audrey Schwanitz, Abigail and Allison Essenmacher, McKenna and Dawson Rish, Isabel and and Finley Mills; her brother, Renick Adkins (Betty) of Parsons; her sister Velma Rutherford of Wayne; and many friends and family. Visitation will be from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Wayne United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 246, Wayne, WV 25570.

