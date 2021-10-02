HAZEL MAE ADKINS MILLS, 97, of Wayne, widow of Fred Johnson Mills, died Sept. 30 in ProMedica Nursing and Rehab, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at Morris Funeral Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Spurlock Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wayne United Methodist Church. 

