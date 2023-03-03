Hazel Marie Elam
HAZEL MARIE ELAM, 83 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor and longtime family friend Kim Stone officiating. Hazel was born July 13, 1939, in Wayne County a daughter of the late Frank and Fay Bean Wellman. She loved singing and being a part of anything that her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were participating in. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Bill Elam and her second husband Eugene Napier and five brothers, Herman, Lace, Homer, Elzie and Glen Wellman. She is survived by one son, Jimmy (Kim) Hensley; daughter Diana (Chet) Cole; four granddaughters, Tara (Carlos) Barron, Stefani (Clayton) Lovejoy, Kayla (Korey) Mitchell, Kara Cole (fiance' Alex Thomson); nine great-grandchildren, Maddox and Carli Barron, Caiden, Cashton, Case and Sadie Lovejoy, Blake, Cole and Quincy Mitchell; one brother, Charles (Glenna) Wellman; four sisters, Thelma (Les) Murray, Sherlene (Gene) Hiroskey, Evelyn (Butch) Butcher and Kathy (Mickey) Plymale and sister-in-law Martha Wellman; three step-children, Teresa (John) Sipple, Melvin (Carolyn) Napier, Eddie (Laura) Napier; and a lifelong special friend Viola Bentley and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank St. Mary's NTICU staff and third and sixth floor teams. The family also has a special thank you to niece Melinda Gibson. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

