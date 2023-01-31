Hazel S. Chapman
HAZEL S. CHAPMAN, 86 of Huntington died Saturday, January 28, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Cledith V. Campbell Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Balls Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. She was born December 5, 1936, in Huntington a daughter of the late George Casby and Irene May Wray Hughes. She was also preceded in death by two husbands, Virgil Gene Chapman and Eugene Marion Steiner; a son, Ronnie Dale Chapman; sister Sylvia Hughes Thomas; and two brothers, David Hughes and Charles Ray Hughes. Hazel retired from Kerr Glass. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Roger Eugene and Patti Chapman of Huntington; five grandchildren, Rhonda Gayle Chapman, Ronnie Dale Chapman Jr., Justin E. Chapman, Kristi L. Chapman Davis, and Carla R. Chapman; a sister-in-law, Emogene Chapman of Chesapeake, Ohio; several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Friends may visit with family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

