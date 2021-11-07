HAZEL T. BROWNING, 93, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Lincoln Nursing and Rehab. She was born November 25, 1927, a daughter of the late Boyd and Minnie Adkins Toppings. She was also preceded in death by a son, Charles; three brothers; and a stepfather, Joe Vance. She is survived by two sons, Clyde (Connie) Staley and Dave Staley, both of Branchland, W.Va.; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow at Pack Cemetery, Atenville, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Tuesday. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you