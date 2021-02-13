HAZEL VICTORIA “VICKY” BLANKENSHIP, 83, of Wayne, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with her nephew, Pastor Paul Michael Booth, and Mr. Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in the Price-Mills Cemetery, Wayne. Born June 6, 1937, in Wayne County, she was the daughter of the late Luther R. and Inez Morrison Mills. She was preceded in death, ten days prior, by her beloved husband of 67 years, Edgar Blankenship Sr., and two sisters, Loretta Hall and LaVella Pinson. Vicky was a proud homemaker and served her community as a member of the Wayne County CEOS and Wilson Creek Homemakers, where she was President for many years. She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Edgar and Kimberly Blankenship of Ashland, Ky., and Ronald and Mitzi Blankenship of Wayne; five grandchildren and their spouses, Daniel and Troy Blankenship of Oakland Park, Fla., Christopher and Jessie Blankenship of Ashland, Ky., Rachel Blankenship of Johnson City, Tenn., Kate and James McMullen of Barboursville, and Kai Blankenship of Lexington, Ky.; six great-grandchildren, Ellianah, Elijah, Evelyn and Ezekiel McMullen and Elliot and Lilly Blankenship; two sisters, Eva Mae Booth and Audrey Willis; two brothers, Raymond and Jean Mills and Lee Roy and Jane Mills; plus many precious nieces and nephews. Vicky followed God and will forever be remembered as a fun, kind, adoring and adored wife, mom, mamaw, great-mamaw, sister, aunt and friend, who always knew how to make you feel special and loved. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.

