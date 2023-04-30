HELEN ADKINS HOOSER was born July 18, 1930, in Lincoln County, W.Va., to proud parents Robert H. Adkins and Madge Mae Adkins.
As an only child growing up in Huntington, W.Va., Helen developed what was for her and those of us fortunate enough to know her, a worldview that was the best of her parents, one of generosity and grace, each of which she expressed throughout her remarkable life.
While at Huntington High School, Helen met and fell in love with Ronald L. Hooser. After graduating from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., Helen returned to Huntington to marry Ronald in 1950.
The pride and joy of Helen's life were her three children: Catherine "Cathy" Hooser White (Jay), Martha Hooser Powell (Kinny), and Ronald H. Hooser (Lisa). The Hooser family lived life to the fullest, with many adventures and dinners full of laughter and love (many of which ended with Helen kicking Ronald Lee under the table for an ill-timed joke!).
Helen raised her children to express their love through family and community. Fifth Avenue Baptist Church (particularly Helen's beloved Friendship Sunday School group) and Marshall University played prominent roles in Helen's life and that of her children. Helen's spirit of generosity taught us that it's truly better to give than to receive, especially to the institutions that mean so much to one's family.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Madge, and her husband, Ron. As much kindness and generosity Helen offered the world, nothing compared to the amount of grace she shared with us during the loss of her two beautiful daughters, Cathy and Martha.
Her strength and courage remain a testament to her life well-lived and serve as an inspiration for those that survive her, including her son, Ronald H. (Lisa), her first cousin, Bob Wilhelm, her grandchildren, Mary Brooke Maher, Alex White, John White, McKinnon Powell, Michael Hooser, Jessica Hooser Guill, and Ray Langdon, Steve Langdon, and Josh Hooser), and 18 great-grandchildren.
Helen passed away peacefully on April 21, 2023, after a final Easter weekend with her family at Wild Dunes in Isle of Palms, S.C., a place she loved and shared with her family for the last 40 years.
Generosity and grace, that's Helen. Fortunate are we to have had a steadfast advocate who shared her love and grace with all she knew, particularly those she loved dearly.
There will be a ceremony in Huntington on May 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
