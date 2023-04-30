HELEN ADKINS HOOSER was born July 18, 1930, in Lincoln County, W.Va., to proud parents Robert H. Adkins and Madge Mae Adkins.

As an only child growing up in Huntington, W.Va., Helen developed what was for her and those of us fortunate enough to know her, a worldview that was the best of her parents, one of generosity and grace, each of which she expressed throughout her remarkable life.

